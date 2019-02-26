Family of Shawn Warner pickets Jolly Harbour

Family members of Shawn Sylvester Warner are not relenting from their calls for justice even as they await the results of a second autopsy funded by the government of Antigua and Barbuda.

According to well-placed sources, the results are expected sometime this week. Shawn Warner is the young man suspected to have died from electrocution in the Jolly Harbour area last November.

Family members staged a picket at the entrance of Jolly Harbour yesterday as they continue to vent frustration about the police’s handling of the events which followed Warner’s death, and the lack of any communication from Caribbean Development Antigua Limited (CDAL), the company that manages Jolly Harbour.

While CDAL has reportedly not reached out directly to the mother, Sandra Warner, it issued a press statement on November 7, 2018, expressing condolences to the family while indicating that its compound is safe.

Warner’s sister, Natasha James, told reporters yesterday that the family is seeking closure.

“We have not heard anything from Jolly Harbour, not even condolences to the family. My brother was not a dog; he was human. To say condolences would take nothing from them. We are waiting for justice and we are not going to give up,” James said.

Warner’s girlfriend, Latoya Prince, also explained that four months after the death of her partner she is still having difficulty coping.

“I just try not to be by myself because when I am by myself it feels like it just happened and I breakdown most of the times,” Prince said.

Warner was allegedly electrocuted when he reportedly came into contact with an exposed electrical wire on a pole that was repaired prior to the incident.

The initial autopsy proved inconclusive, but his family has maintained that he was electrocuted due to carelessness.