Family of Nigel Christian still await answers two years later

By Latrishka Thomas

The family of Customs officer Nigel Christian – who was killed two years ago this Sunday – say they will not rest until justice is served.

On the afternoon of July 10 2020, the high-ranking official was abducted from his McKinnons home. The 44-year-old’s bullet-riddled body was found in the Thibou area hours later.

The incident shocked the nation and triggered a series of protests demanding justice.

But two years on, the case against three men charged with murdering Christian is still in the Magistrate’s Court awaiting committal to a higher court.

Christian’s uncle Tyrone Hill told Observer yesterday that the family “is not taking it too well still” but “have been trying to keep [their] head above water”.

“I am still devastated,” he said personally.

He also insinuated that a cover-up is at play, adding, “I don’t know what’s the reason because I am doing my own research and I found out a couple of things which I will not disclose yet.”

Hill said he feared justice may never be served.

“I am wondering if it’s not going to reach much further than where it is. I don’t think we go ever get to the bottom of it unless we do a revamp in the country.

“I think an inquiry will just set this thing straight but the powers that be, they know the reason why they don’t want an inquiry because the chips may fall on the same persons that are trying to hide the inquiry,” Hill remarked.

In April 2021, three men— Lasean Bully, 30, of Cashew Hill; Wayne Thomas, 28, of Hatton; and 30-year-old Saleim Harrigan of Greenbay — were charged with killing Christian and were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison while they await their committal hearing.

The matter has since been adjourned several times.

At the trio’s last court appearance earlier this year, Wendel Robinson, who represents Thomas, objected to the adjournment and accused the prosecution of “window-dressing” — misleading the public to create a favourable impression — a claim he has posited on several occasions.

Andrew O’Kola, who represents both Bully and Harrigan, was not present to give his take on the matter, however, Robinson spoke for them both.

Robinson asked Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards to dismiss the case but the magistrate decided to allow the defence to file a written submission to have the case dropped. She will reveal her decision on the matter on August 24.