29.4 C
St John's
Monday, 11 October, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesFamily of missing woman say they are receiving death threats
The Big Stories

Family of missing woman say they are receiving death threats

0
152

The mother of Vincia James who went missing over four years ago, said the family has been receiving threats since the discovery of her daughter’s work ID in North Sound last Thursday.

Her mother Jerianne, speaking during the Snake Pit Programme on Saturday, said the calls were made from a private phone last Friday.

“My son got a phone call on his phone from a private number telling him if my cousin go back to jail, the whole family will go missing,” she said, noting that she had two missed calls from a private number that same day.

The 26-year-old who went missing on April 7, 2017 is presumed dead.

Vincia’s body has never been found but four months after her disappearance the police said they had adequate circumstantial evidence to charge her ex-boyfriend, Mikhail Gomes with her murder.

Vincia’s mother said she has suffered in silence and has had sleepless nights for the past four years and six months and said she finds it hard to understand why someone would make such threats against her family.

The woman says she has reported the incident to the police.

Previous article50-year-old man says he was abducted from his home
Next articlePolice officers say they are burnt out
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

12 + eight =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

And so it goes . . . .

It is a helluva thing

Death stalks the land

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021