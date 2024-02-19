Family of missing teen laments agonising wait for closure as DNA results remain outstanding

Fourteen months have passed since human remains were found during the search for missing Willikies teen Shamar Harrigan.

Despite this, his heartbroken family say they are no closer to getting closure as results from DNA samples sent overseas for analysis are still yet to be returned.

The 19-year-old who had autism left his home on November 14, 2022 and has never been seen since.

The family’s plight touched the nation and triggered island-wide searches.

Three weeks after Shamar was last seen, his clothes, shoes and backpack were found in thick brush near the Willikies salt pond, followed by remains a few hundred meters away.

The Harrigan family continues to suffer an excruciating wait for confirmation that the body was the teenager’s – without which they cannot lay him to rest.

Compounding their grief is the loss of another family member who died last November without ever receiving that closure.

Shamar’s sister Shauntelle Barton tells Observer the death of their father after a short illness was all the more acute as it coincided with the anniversary of her brother’s disappearance.

“It’s been really hot and my father passed during the time he’s been waiting as well for the results because without knowing or getting the confirmation as to whether or not you know, it’s his son.”

She also mentioned the fact that their grief was further compounded by the fact that their father was laid to rest on the anniversary of the day the remains they are awaiting genetic results for were discovered.

Shauntelle says she misses her brother dearly, recalling memories of him fondly.

Tragically, the Harrigan family is not the first to suffer a lengthy wait for DNA results. Efforts are underway to create a local forensics lab to avoid the need for samples to be sent overseas for analysis, among other things.

But for now, residents continue to face lengthy waits for answers. The family of Dequan Cummins waited 11 months for official confirmation that remains found after a fire in Nut Grove in January 2022 were those of the 16-year-old.

Shauntelle also shared the trauma they have experienced while trying to get an update from authorities.

“There are times when we say, ‘who do we call?’ We call the forensics office, no one answers. I’ve even tried reaching out to the investigating officer. He hasn’t gotten back to me, so it’s just been really hard not knowing and just having to wonder all the time.”

The police were contacted for comment and Observer was told that an update on this matter would be provided at a later time.