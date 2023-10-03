Family of elderly man missing for two months say they’re still awaiting police surveillance footage

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

The family of Steadman Christian remain in a state of angst as they await word on police surveillance footage that will hopefully provide clues to what happened to the missing English Harbour man.

Christian, who is in his 60s, went missing on August 3 from his village of residence, English Harbour.

Christian’s niece, Sandra Williams, told Observer yesterday that in early September she contacted the Dockyard Police Station to acquire surveillance footage of the English Harbour area.

“I asked them if they could look at the cameras and see if they would’ve seen any movement. The officer said that he would relay to his overhead to see what can be done…I haven’t gotten any feedback,” she said.

Until information comes to light clarifying what happened to Christian, his family remains in a state of frustration.

“It’s frustrating. It’s stressful. For one, I normally would have prepared his breakfast in the mornings, and sometimes it hits me when I get up in the mornings,” she shared.

Williams also called on the authorities to investigate the multiple occurrences of missing people.

“Someone needs to be concerned, in high places, and assist in these matters. Get clarity to know exactly what it is and what is happening, why people’s relatives are disappearing,” Williams said.

Additionally, she urged the public to remain vigilant saying anyone’s relatives could be next.

“Today it may be me, but nobody knows who’s going to be the next one tomorrow,” Williams added.

Efforts to contact police spokesman, Inspector Frankie Thomas, for information regarding this matter were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information that could help to locate Christian is asked to contact 779-1997, or the Dockyard Police Station.

Several residents in addition to Christian have gone missing this year and are yet to be found.

They include 24-year-old Noah Hurst of Lightfoot, who was last seen on May 23; 18-year-old Kevin Millet Junior, last seen on March 17; and Winston ‘Mohammed’ Charles, 76, who went missing on August 27.