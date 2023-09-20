Family makes fresh appeal for help finding Winston ‘Mohammed’ Charles

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

In the midst of an ongoing search operation for Winston “Mohammed” Charles, concerns have arisen over diminishing public support despite the fervent efforts of his family and friends.

Charles, a 76-year-old resident of Liberta, was last seen on August 27, wearing blue football shorts and a dark-coloured T-shirt. Notably, he grapples with vision impairments and early signs of dementia.

Despite diligent search operations conducted across the nation, Carol Martin, one of Charles’ daughters, expressed her worry about what she deemed was inadequate public involvement despite the reward of $5,000 being offered for credible information.

Martin has issued a renewed appeal to the public, highlighting the family’s unwavering commitment to finding her father “just to let persons know that we are still out there still searching whether it’s to rescue him or to recover”, she stated.

“We are sort of disappointed because he has meant so much to so many persons, and we have not really seen the kind of support,” she added.

Martin said that despite the challenges, the search efforts continue and that the family organises search strategies with police officers and proceeds accordingly. She is urging individuals to contact the family at 728-0408 or 771-3714 to verify search schedules.

Amid their relentless efforts, Martin acknowledged that some family members and friends have become disheartened.

“Some persons are hopeful. I guess for some, the amount of time has passed they would think that he would have passed on, but some are still hopeful,” she shared.

Charles is one of several individuals who have gone missing this year. Steadman Christian, a man in his 60s, disappeared in English Harbour on August 3. Additionally, 24-year-old Noah Hurst from Lightfoot went missing on May 23, and 18-year-old Kevin Millet Junior of Greenbay also went missing on March 17.