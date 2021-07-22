Family left heartbroken as man dies a week after being stabbed

Devastated relatives of the man who lost his life yesterday days after apparently being stabbed with an icepick have told Observer of their anguish.

Father-of-one Pablo Francis, of St Johnston’s Village, was badly injured during an incident last Wednesday and died around noon on Wednesday at the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre.

On Monday, doctors had given his family the devastating news that the 42-year-old likely had just hours left to live.

His loved ones are now left struggling to cope with their loss.

His brother Craig Francis spoke to Observer shortly after Francis’ death.

“We know God give life and God take life, and I have left everything in God’s hands … he decided to take him,” he said.

“It’s a hard blow for my family to see how he transitioned out of this life. He wasn’t a sick person, he was a healthy person, and it’s violence that caused his death.

“I thank God for the 42 years I have known him for. He was well loved by family and friends,” Craig Francis added.

Pablo Francis leaves behind a 17-year-old son.

Alfred Delice, also of St Johnston’s Village, was charged with attempted murder last week and remanded to prison. That charge is now expected to be increased to murder.