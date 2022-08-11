Family in angst after young man badly injured in motor vehicle accident

The family of 28-year-old Jamoya Browne, who was injured in a motor vehicle accident last Friday, is in a state of anxiety over the ordeal and the likelihood, or absence thereof, of life-saving medical treatment.

According to Browne’s mother, Dezeal Spencer, her son has been in a coma in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre since being transported to the hospital after falling off a truck on his way back from work.

She recalled the details of the incident, including the perceived slow service provided by the ambulance, leading up to him finally getting to the hospital.

“The truck was coming from the Fig Tree Drive area, but unfortunately, he lost a bit of balance and he fell off the truck. They then called an ambulance and were there for a little while, but no ambulance [came].

“The driver of the truck, along with some other persons, picked him up, put him in the same truck and drove him [toward the hospital]. The ambulance [didn’t] meet them until they reached by Townhouse [Megastore] and that’s in town, so that’s a long distance there without the ambulance,” she said.

Spencer also claimed that there is no neurosurgeon at the hospital to tend to her son, who is currently on life support, and that she was told he has no function in the brain and is unresponsive.

“He’s just there. The only medication that they’re giving him is one that will keep his blood pressure up, because his blood pressure is only fluctuating, along with some antibiotics and some [fluids].

“I’m speechless, because I don’t know what to say. When I ask the question, that’s all [the medical professional] is saying, that they cannot do anything for him.

“For me, it’s like they’re pressuring me to say ‘okay then, take him off the oxygen’,” Spencer added.

Our newsroom has approached the hospital for comment.