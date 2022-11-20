Family ‘holding strong’ as search for missing teen Shamar Harrigan continues

- Advertisement -

It has now been a week since 19-year-old Shamar Harrigan went missing from his Willikies homes.

There have been reported sightings of him in the city of St John’s and Harrigan’s loved ones continue to comb the island looking for him.

The family has offered a $5,000 reward for his safe return with the help of St Philip’s North MP, Sir Robin Yearwood.

Harrigan, who suffers from autism spectrum disorder, left home on November 14 wearing a black and white shirt with light blue jeans and carrying a pink and blue backpack.

The family has requested that anyone with information — no matter how insignificant it may seem — comes forward.

Harrigan is described as dark in complexion and 5 feet 3 inches in height.

“We are still searching and will not give up,” Harrigan’s sister Shauntelle Barton told Observer yesterday.

“We are emotional but holding strong,” she added.

Police previously said they were doing everything in their power to find the boy.

Anyone who may have seen Harrigan is asked to call the nearest police station or 789-5164 or 716-9768.