Family expresses gratitude to gov’t following shocking deaths of Canadian visitors

As they grieve the tragic death of their loved ones, family members of the late 37-year-old Mohini Misra and her five-year-old son, Shray Misra were seen dressed in white as they went to Barnes Funeral Home early Tuesday morning for a viewing of their bodies.

What was supposed to be a final observation of the Antiguan sunrise at Devil’s Bridge on November 30th ended in tragedy as the father and husband, Satwik Misra watched as his wife and son died at one of the country’s popular tourist attractions.

Speaking briefly to Observer media yesterday, one of the family members shared that the mother and son were well-loved by those closest to them.

He also expressed gratitude that the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for being quite accommodating during this time of grief, as government agencies have pledged their support.

The Canadian family of three—primarily of Indian descent—was staying at an Airbnb in Seatons.

According to police and eyewitness reports, tragedy struck when the young boy reportedly slipped as a wave slammed against the rocks at Devil’s Bridge where they had gone to watch the sunrise.

The boy instinctively reached out to his mother, which caused both of them to end up in the turbulent waters.

The 37-year-old father, who was a short distance away from his wife and son, reached out to his wife to save them but he subsequently lost his grip on her.

Despite being unable to swim, he then dove into the water in an attempt to rescue them, failing which he had to be rescued by passing joggers.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Minister of Tourism Charles “Max” Fernandez and his staff and the Canadian High Commissioner for the region have all offered their support to the grieving family.

Officials from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and the Tourism Ministry were present at the funeral home yesterday.

It has been confirmed that the Coroner’s Inquest has been rescheduled to a later date.