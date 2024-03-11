Family desperate for answers as Kyle Peters remains missing

It has been three months and ten days since 23-year-old Kyle Peters disappeared without a trace, leaving his family desperate for answers.

Despite extensive search efforts and police inquiries, there have been no sightings of Kyle since he was last seen at his home on November 28, wearing long, blue jeans and no shirt.

According to Peters, some of Kyle’s closest friends are not speaking, and the family is still unaware of who came to pick him up on the night he went missing.

It has been reported that several youngsters, over six of them, were questioned by the police, but none of them have given enough details to help with the investigation.

Devena Whyte, the mother of Kyle’s 6-year-old son, reveals the impact of his absence on their child, who frequently asks about his dad’s whereabouts.

“It’s very hard. He and his father were so close. Every two minutes he’s like, ‘Mommy, when is Daddy coming back?’ Or if he’s reached, or when it will be? ‘Where is daddy?’ is always the question, and I don’t know what to say.”

Kyle is described as having a clear complexion, a slim build, weighing approximately 160-170 lbs, and standing at about six feet tall.

The family is appealing to anyone with information about Kyle’s disappearance, or his current whereabouts to contact the Parham Police Station at 463-2060.