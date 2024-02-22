Falcons: Name of Antigua and Barbuda’s New CPL Franchise Revealed

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

After much buzz was created regarding the confirmation of the new CPL Franchise back in December 2023, the name and logo was finally unveiled at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Tuesday. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons is the new name which was conceptualised by Ishara Samuel, the winner of the name and logo contest recently held by the Franchise.

In attendance at the event were the Minister of Sports, Culture and Education Daryl Matthew; CEO of the Caribbean Premier League Pete Russell; owner of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Kris Persaud; CEO of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Jeff Miller; CEO of West Indies Cricke, Johnny Grave; CEO of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board Peter Abraham Jr; President of Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association and past greats such as Sir Andy Roberts, Sir Richie Richardson and Courtney Walsh among other distinguished guests.

Persaud, who is also the owner of Worldwide Sports Management Group (WSMG), spoke favourably about the pivotal role Matthew played in making the return of CPL Cricket to Antigua and Barbuda. It was expressed that it has been over three years that actions were being taken to make it a possibility. He also declared that the first match will be played on the 28th of August against local rivals St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

“What you are witnessing today as we unveil the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, is something truly special and I want to thank the Government of Antigua and Barbuda who have worked closely with us to bring the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to life. Antigua is our home; this country has a rich cricket history and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will create more great history on these shores. It is now time for the Falcons to fly high!” he added.

Observer Newsco was able to speak with Miller regarding the team’s composition, noting that he was the CEO of the Jamaica Tallawahs which will not feature in the 2024 CPL Tournament.

He stated that the team will be composed of players already contracted by the WSMG which were affiliated with the previous franchise — which means the players will be transferred to the Antigua and Barbuda Franchise. Antiguans Hayden Walsh Jr and Kelvin Pitman played with the Jamaica Tallawahs last season and are contracted to WSMG as well.

The last time CPL Cricket was in Antigua was in 2014 when the now defunct franchise — Antigua and Barbuda Hawksbill — participated with only three games from 16 matches across two seasons (2013-14). The Falcons home ground will be the Sri Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium with the 2024 CPL Tournament running from the 28th August to 6th October 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons owner Kris Persaud (left) presents Minister of Sports, Daryl Matthew with a replica shirt for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons during Tuesday’s launch party.