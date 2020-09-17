Facemask donation for School for the Deaf

Spread the love













Youngsters and teachers at the School for the Deaf will be better protected against the coronavirus thanks to a donation of 200 disposable facemasks.

General Motors – in collaboration with its local agent Antigua Motors – gifted the items ahead of students’ return to school on Monday.

Paul Ryan, Antigua Motors’ general manager, said the company was pleased to be able to help differently abled members of society through the school.

School Principal Dianne Archibald expressed thanks for the thoughtful gift.