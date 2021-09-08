Face-to-face learning delayed

Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel Max Hurst has told Observer that school plants will remain closed to students for the next three weeks.

Classes however, will begin as planned on Monday, September, 13 but it will be limited to remote learning for the first three weeks initially.

The decision to establish Tier 3 (full remote learning) of the education plan during covid is intended to provide a window of opportunity for the Ministry of Health to improve the current epidemiology conditions and to allow for students and educators to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, orientation for new students from Kindergarten, 1st Form and newly transferred students will be accommodated in person to give teachers the opportunity to familiarize themselves and introduce the Google classroom.

A special arrangement will be made for the special needs schools.