Thursday, 10 March, 2022
Face-to-face classes return next week

All schools in Antigua and Barbuda are to return to a face-to-face format commencing March 14.

The lifting of the mask mandate will be extended to students, therefore, mask wearing will not be a requirement in the classroom.

However, Cabinet says masks must still be worn by security personnel and administrative staff who will likely come into contact with a large number of people.

Sanitizing and temperature checks will still be required.

Cabinet admits that social distancing cannot be achieved with face-to-face learning.

