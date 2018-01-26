FA promises Griffith decision by next week

A decision on the eligibility of national overseas-based midfielder, Quinton Griffith to play in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division could be made next week.

This is according to President of the ABFA, Everton Gonsalves, who said the matter is currently being looked at by the association.

“The ABFA has a number of priorities and every single thing cannot be handled in due course. I received a letter before I left for the summit, I have come back now and I am addressing the matter because I like to do my due diligence and, as you are quite aware, the member from the competitions committee [Gwen Salmon] is away and she normally handles the process of that so I would have to look at that in conjunction with her and look at the rules and regulations,” Gonsalves said.

“I will then inform Jennings what the situation is. If he is found wrong, all of the rules and regulations indicate what is to happen,” he added.

Grenades, on January 7, wrote a letter of protest to the ABFA despite a 1-0 victory over the newly promoted Five Islands FC for which Griffith plies his trade.

The Antiguan, who represents the Charleston Battery in the United Soccer League (USL) Pro, has featured for Five Islands in all of their fixtures since, despite Grenades’ objections.

Grenades, according to reports, recently wrote to one regional body, CONCACAF, voicing their concerns over the slow manner in which the ABFA is handling the issue.

According to Gonsalves, however, the matter must be handled in accordance with the rules.

“They have a concern because protest is a different procedure all together and if you look at the rules for the 2017/18 season, protests and appeals are handled in a particular way the members from Jennings indicated was a request to look into a situation where they had a concern, and so the ABFA is looking into that and they will get a response in due course,” he said.

President of the Five Islands FC and former national player, Fernando Abraham has expressed confidence that Griffith is eligible to play and that the decision will be handed down in Five Islands’ favour.

Five Islands occupies the number two spot on the 10 team standings with 19 points with just a positive four goal difference separating them from third placed Grenades who also have 19 points.