FA Names Senior Women’s Team Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

By Neto Baptiste

Veteran players Georgetta Lewis, Kai Jacobs, Devikka Tittle, Amelia Green and Anik Jarvis have all been included in a 24-member senior women’s national football squad set to contest Group A of the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers from February 16-20.

Lewis will marshal the midfield alongside Jacobs, Luan Tomlinson, Shunnye Christopher, Skyla Scarvo, Ritz Baptiste, Breanna Roberts, Nicelle Drew, Virginia Simon and Gabrielle De Suza.

Jarvis, who is one of three goalkeepers selected for the qualifiers, is joined by Makiesha Simon and Naomi Ogundg while Title and Green are expected to lead the team’s defence.

They are joined in defense by Arrianne Whyte, Britney Edwards, Tassianne Benjamin, Zolique Samuel, Nicola Stewart and Jahira James.

The other members of the team are strikers Tritch-Ann Grant, Monica Bird and Brianna Auguiste.

According to reports the squad, which left Antigua on Monday will have a one-week camp in St. Croix under the watchful eye of US-based technical advisor Prince Borde. The team is however being coached by Vincent Samuel.

Antigua and Barbuda Benna Girls will open their Group A campaign against Puerto Rico on February 16 in Puerto Rico. The Antiguans face Mexico four days later at home before hosting Anguilla on April 6. The Benna Girls round off their campaign against Suriname on April 12 in Suriname.

The other members of the coaching staff are Astel Joseph and Karen Warner.