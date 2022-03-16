FA Names Large Nations League Training Squad

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) has named a large 30-member preparatory squad ahead of June’s start to its 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League campaign.

The training squad, which includes a number of experienced players such as goalkeeper Molvin James and midfielders Quinton Griffith and Eugine Kirwan, however excludes veterans Tamorley “Ziggy” Thomas, Karanja Mack and Peter Byers.

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys will play in League B of the competition alongside 15 other teams to include the promoted Bahamas and Barbados. Also turning out in League B are the relegated Belize, Bermuda and Cuba.

The other teams scheduled to battle for promotion to League A are Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe (promoted), Guatemala (promoted), Guyana, Haiti (relegated), Montserrat, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad & Tobago (relegated).

According to Concacaf, the competition’s group stage matches, featuring the men’s national teams of all 41 member associations, is scheduled to take place during the FIFA Match Windows of June 2022 and March 2023. The finals presented by Qatar Airways (CNLF), between the four League A group winners, will be played in June 2023.

The official draw for the 2022/23 CNL, which will sub-divide Leagues A, B and C into groups, will take place on Monday, April 4, in Miami, FL.

Full Antigua and Barbuda TrainingSquad: Molvin James, Shahoi Dorse, Jahkefie Jeffers, Javez Lee, Leroy Graham, Juan Williams, Tyrique Tonge, Juwan Roberts, Quinton Griffith, Kendulka Challenger, Denny Henry, Junior Benjamin, D’andre Bishop, Eugine Kirwan, Javorn Steven and Jamoy Stevens.

Other selected members are D’jarie Sheppard, Keiffer Lake, Ronaldo Flowers, Shakwan Simon, Vashami Allen, Shavorn Phillip, Antoine Henry, Zaire Thomas, Rodney Lawrence, Kamali Looby, Jahmour Martin, Novelle Francis, Nalian Gonsalves and Tiquan Isaac.