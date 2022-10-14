Eye Mobile Vision Care’s dominance continues in Business Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Eye Mobile Vision Care’s dominance in the Cool and Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League continued on Thursday night with an 88-40 triumph over Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre at the JSC basketball complex.

Contesting the first game of a triple-header, Adonis Humphreys led the way for the victors with 14 points, with Najee George (12 pts), Javonte Daley (12 pts), and Dominick Anthony (11 pts), all contributing to the victory. Nigel Joseph was the top scorer for Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre with 17 points, while Damion Floyd sank 11 points.

There was victory as well for Sandals who enjoyed an 81-45 victory over Board of Education (BoE). Selassie Braithwaite was on target for the victors with 14 points with Keroi Lee, Mario Samuel and John Rolland hitting 12, 11 and 10 points respectively. Kirwan Peterson was the top performer for BoE with 12 points.

In the other game played Thursday, Graphic Impact Shooters beat Anjo Wholesale 60-34. Yannick Samuel sank 16 points and Jaheem James 11 in a winning cause. Xavier Meade was the top shooter for Anjo with 12 points.