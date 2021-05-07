Eye Mobile Vision Care donates protective gear to HMP

Spread the love













Considering the recent effects of the Covid-19 pandemic at Her Majesty’s Prison, Eye Mobile Vision Care has stepped forward as a good corporate citizen to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) to the prison’s workforce.

Supervisor of Eye Mobile Vision Care Inc, Ariel Withy, presented the items on yesterday to Junior Prison Officer Pauline Charles, who accepted on behalf of the Acting Superintendent of Prisons, Jermaine Anthony.

“At Eye Mobile Vision Care, we are always happy to give back to our community,” Withy said. “With the crisis currently being faced by the prison, we thought it quite timely to make this donation, in our efforts to contribute to the prison officers’ healthcare. With the ongoing battle against the pandemic, safety remains a priority within our society.”

The healthcare package included 100 face shields and 24 safety glasses, and the donation was made possible through the company’s charity, I Can SeeFoundation.