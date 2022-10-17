Eye Mobile stay undefeated with huge win in Business Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Eye Mobile Vision Care stretched their unbeaten run in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League to 13-0 with a 100-52 points triumph over Board of Education when they met at the JSC basketball complex on Sunday.

Playing in the first game of a triple-header, Eye Mobile was led by Tequan Brodie who sank 17 points. He had help from Adonis Humphreys and Javonte Daley, both with 13 points, while Dante Trimmingham assisted with 12.

Jahwan Miller was the top shooter for BoE with 16 points with Kirwan Peterson and Bruce Whyte sinking 14 and 11 respectively.

Also on Sunday, Graphic Impact Shooters dominated Sledge-O-Ballers to win 123-55. Nickon McGregor was on target for Impact Shooters with 25 points while Yannick Samuel added 21 to the effort. Olivee Morris (19 pts), Tavarus Benta (17 pts), Sean Nicholas (13 pts) and Michael Barton (12 pts) all contributed to the big win.

Harry Jules was the top scorer for Ballers with 13 points while Kareem Jacobs added 10 points.

In the other match contested Sunday, Sandals edged Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) 60-55. Coy Quinland was dominant for the winners with 17 points while Selassie Braithwaite and Kenya Achom hit 13 and 11 respectively.

In a losing effort, Kelvin Simon dropped 17 points with Ishan Peets (12 pts) and Russel Daley (11 pts) also contributed.