Eye Mobile stay unbeaten with triumph over Transport Board in Business League Basketball

Eye Mobile Vision Care continued their unbeaten run in the Cool and Smooth-sponsored Business League Basketball competition on Tuesday with a 61-48 victory over Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) at the JSC basketball complex.

Playing in the feature game of a triple-header, Eye Mobile was led by Tehran Zachariah who sank 14 points while Tequan Brodie and Daryl Goodwin both had 12 points. Adonis Humphreys contributed 10 points to the effort.

In a losing effort, Kelvin Simon picked up 11 points and Ndegwa Malone scored 10.

Also on Tuesday, Sandals defeated Fitzroy Rewinding 55-3, also at the JSC complex. Devorn Benjamin sank a game-high of 15 while Lincoln Weekes shot 13 points both for Sandals. Nkenge Drew was the only scorer of note for Rewinding with 10 points.

Meanwhile, in the opening match-up, Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC) outscored Mill Reef by a 51-38 margin. Nigel Joseph was the top shooter for the winners with 16 points while Eril Quallis led the way for Mill Reef with 23 points.