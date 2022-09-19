Eye Mobile, Fitzroy Rewinding and BoE win on resumption of Business League Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were wins for Eye Mobile Vision Care, Board of Education and Fitzroy Rewinding when the Cool & Smooth Sponsored Business Basketball League resumed on Sunday night following a two-day break due to the passage of tropical storm Fiona.

Contesting the first game of a triple-header at the JSC basketball complex, Eye Mobile made light work of Health Pharmacy First Fearless Crew to win by a 73-42 margin. Tequan Brodie led the scoring for Eye Mobile with 14 points with contributions of 11 and 10 from Daryl Goodwin and T’sean Lewis respectively.

Juran Anthony (left) and Reginald Barnes of Board of Education. Barnes scored 18 points in their 58-47 win over vendors. Fitzroy rewinding’s Bram Sanderson (left) and Amare Browne both scored 19 points in their teams 73-42 win over Galley Bay.

Hanson Richards top scored for Fearless Crew with nine points.

Meanwhile, Fitzroy Rewinding enjoyed a similar 73-42 triumph over Galley Bay in the night’s feature contest.

Bran Sanderson and Amare Browne each had 19 points for the winning team while Akeem Davis chipped in with 10. Joseph Prosper was the top shooter for Galley Bay with 12 points.

In Sunday night’s other encounter, Board of Education rallied to a 58-47 win over Vendors. Kirwan Peterson led the charge for BoE with 23 points and was ably assisted by Reginald Barnes who sank 18 points. Kwame Huntley top scored for Vendors with 11 points.