Eye Mobile continue unbeaten run, defending champs lose second straight game

By Carlena Knight

Eye Mobile Vision Care continued their unbeaten run on Thursday night with a 64-44 trouncing of Graphic Impact Shooters at the JSC Sports Complex in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League.

The one-sided affair saw Tequan Brodie lead the way with 14 points, with assistance from Tehran Zachariah with 13.

Shooter’s Kwame Braithwaite netted 14 in a losing effort.

This win now moves the frontrunners to a 7-0 record. They are the only unbeaten team in the competition.

Meanwhile, in the other matches played that night, defending champions Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) suffered their second straight loss of the tournament, this time falling to Pointe FM by a 49-36 scoreline.

Josue Hernandez and Daniel Perez both netted 10 points to secure the win for the media house.

Kareem ‘Macky’ Edwards made 11.

Sir Lester Bord Medical Centre (SLBMC) also recorded a win that evening coming from 10 points down to beat Vendors 54-49.

Nigel ‘Snarks’ Joseph and Baldwin Anthony Jr scored 17 and 15 points respectively in their team’s well fought win, while youngster, Azandy Thomas sank a game high 20.

Games will continue tonight starting at 6:30 with Anjo Wholesale facing Pointe FM, while at an hour later Fitzroy Rewinding will play Vendors.

In the feature encounter at 8:30, Sledge O Ballers will battle Transport Board.