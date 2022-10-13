Eye Mobile continue dominant run in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

Eye Mobile Vision Care stretched their unbeaten run in the Cool & Smooth sponsored Business Basketball League to 11-0 with an 89-50 triumph over Mill Reef when they clashed in the opening game of a triple-header at the JSC basketball court.

Daryl Goodwin led the way for Eye Mobile with 13 points while Tequan Brodie and Tajaron Davis both sank 10 points. Ariel Quallis shot a game-high of 16 points in a losing effort. Jason Phillip (15 pts) and Oliver Tonge (12 pts) also contributed for Mill Reef.

There was victory as well for the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board as they beat Vendors 61-58 to stretch their record to 8-2.

Marlon Charles was the top shooter for the victors with 15 points but had assistance from Ishan Peets (14 pts), Russel Daley (13 pts) and Kareem Edwards (10 pts). Adrian Carnegie was the top shooter for Vendors with 25 points while Shamar Joseph added 13 to the total.

In the other match on Wednesday, Pointe FM defeated Board of Education 50-44. Josue Hernandez and Rolando Hamilton led the way for the victors with 19 and 14 points respectively. Bruce Whyte was the lead scorer for BoE with 21 points.