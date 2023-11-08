Eye Mobile and Callan Shooterz register wins in Business League Playoffs

- Advertisement -

After a surprising upset on the opening night of the playoffs, Eye Mobile Vision Care and Callan Shooterz were clinical against their opponents on Monday.

In the night’s first encounter, Adonis Humphreys scored 23 points to help Eye Mobile beat Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew 60-50. Errol Quallis and Ralph Spooner scored 16 and 11 points doe the losing side respectively.

The second match saw Callan Shooters make light work of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre with a 76-55 points margin. Warren Bogle continued his good form by sinking 25 points with the assistance of Leroy Percival who had 21 points. Delornje Jules had 20 points while Baldwin Anthony Jr had 12 points for the medical centre.

The second round of matches in the Playoffs will be contested on Wednesday night and will see fourth seed Anjo Wholesale take on the underdogs’ 12th seed Sledge O’ Ballers in the first match. Then in the second match, Callan Shooters and Richie Shooterz will clash to see which team is the better shooter, whereas the final game will see the 2023 Champions of the regular season, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board play the winner of the match between Board of Education and H Wright Promotions.

All games will be played at the JSC Sports Complex.