Eye Mobile and Anjo Wholesale advance in Business Basketball playoffs

- Advertisement -

Eye Mobile Vision Care continued their dominant run in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League on Wednesday to dispatch of Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) by a 72-47 margin in the first round of the Playoffs at the JSC basketball complex.

Tehran Zachariah led the way for the victors with 11 points while Daryl Goodwin and Tequan Brodie both sank 10 points. Baldwin Anthony Jr top-scored in a losing effort for SLBMC with 16 points, while Damian Floyd contributed 12 points.

The first round triumph comes after Eye Mobile would have won 13 games straight to claim the league title earlier this week.

There was first round playoffs victory as well for Anjo Wholesale as they defeated Fitzroy Rewinding 77-32. The victors were led by Lornie Joseph (16 pts), Leroy Percival (11 pts), Humroy Wright (10 pts) and Cohen DeSouza (10 pts) while Lindsay McDonald top-scored for Fitzroy Rewinding with nine points.