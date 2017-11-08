ExxonMobil donates millions to Guyana’s hurricane relief

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Nov. 8, CMC – The Government of Guyana has welcomed a multimillion dollar dollar donation from US based oil company ExxonMobil and their partners Hess and Nexen towards the country’s relief effort for countries affected by the devastating hurricanes.

The donation of GUY$10 million (One Guyana dollar =US$0.004 cents) was handed over to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, who holds responsibility for the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) just before the start of this week’s Cabinet meeting at the Ministry of the Presidency on Tuesday.

President David Granger said that the Government is grateful for the contribution as it will go a long way towards helping the persons, who have been affected by the hurricanes.

Harmon, in brief remarks after receiving the cheque, thanked members of the private sector, including ExxonMobil that have made resources available to the CDC to support their work.

“On behalf of the CDC and the Government of Guyana, we would like to thank ExxonMobil for giving so generously and contributing to the disaster relief efforts of the Civil Defence Commission. We are all aware of the damages, which were done by Hurricanes Irma and Maria and we believe that this is an excellent demonstration of your social corporate responsibility and corporate consciousness that you have come forward without even prodding to give this generous donation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rod Henson, ExxonMobil Guyana’s Country Manager said that the company considers their community relationships an essential element of their business and added that in times of crisis it is important that resources are combined. “We have worked with the CDC before. They do a fantastic job and so we are happy to help in this effort, [which will go a long way in helping thousands of persons who have been left affected by the hurricanes],” he said.

Senior Director, Public and Government Affairs at ExxonMobil Guyana, Kimberly Brasington said that the company remains supportive of efforts, which can improve the lives of persons, particularly those who have been left in vulnerable positions. “We are committed to providing support and assistance for disaster relief and recovery efforts to affected Guyanese. We want to do our part help ensure storm victims have the support to recover and rebuild,” she said.

This brings the total donation from corporate Guyana to the cause to $25M.

The effort will be further boosted by a Hurricane Relief Concert, which will be held this Saturday .