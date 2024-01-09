Exclusive Interview: CWI’s Johnny Graves Discusses Hosting ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 in Antigua and Barbuda”

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

In a recent interview with CWI’s Johnny Graves on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, exciting details emerged about the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, set to be hosted in the picturesque local of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Caribbean region is gearing up for a cricketing extravaganza, and the anticipation is great.

The conversation began with a warm exchange of New Year greetings, setting a positive tone for the discussion.

Johnny Graves, Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO, shared his enthusiasm for the significant news that Antigua and Barbuda will be hosting seven games during the tournament. The hosting rights for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the finals were particularly highlighted, underlining the prestige associated with these critical stages of the competition.

The decision to host the event in collaboration with USA Cricket was a strategic move by CWI, focusing on the next eight-year cycle with an eye on securing an iconic men’s cricket event. Anticipation has been building since the organisation’s successful bid, and the recently-confirmed match schedule has added to the excitement.

The interview touched upon various aspects of the preparation, including the role of the Ministry of Tourism in extending the tourist season, collaboration with the ICC, and ensuring a smooth execution of the tournament.

The Sir Viv Richards Stadium, renowned for being a world-class facility, will be the primary match venue, with minor improvements underway to enhance the overall experience for players and spectators alike.

A key highlight of the conversation was the emphasis on providing opportunities for local fans, especially school children, to be part of the cricketing spectacle. Graves expressed confidence in the ability of Antigua and Barbuda to play its part in the world-class event, drawing from Antigua’s successful hosting of the Under-19 Boys event in 2022.

Addressing concerns about airlift and travel logistics between host countries for the semi-finals and finals, Graves reassured that discussions with regional and international carriers were ongoing. The goal is to ensure that fans have convenient travel options to witness the thrilling matches in Guyana, Trinidad, and Barbados.

Graves also touched on the financial aspect, highlighting that hosting the event will positively impact the CWI’s balance sheet. The hosting fee from the ICC, combined with revenue from ticket sales and hospitality, will contribute to covering the costs and potentially generating additional revenue.

The interview concluded with a reflection on recent changes within CWI’s leadership and the assurance that despite the transitions, the focus remains on delivering a seamless tournament. Graves expressed his confidence that the cricketing world would witness a flawless event that showcases the Caribbean as an unparalleled destination for cricket.

As the clock ticks down to the opening match in June, the excitement in Antigua and Barbuda continues to grow. Cricket enthusiasts, both local and international, eagerly await the moment when the Caribbean will be the epicentre of world-class cricket, making history as the host of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024.