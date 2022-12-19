Exceptional citizens recognised, one posthumously

- Advertisement -

Mr Allister Thomas, the host of a popular local radio broadcast, Caribbean Into The Twenty-First Century, and United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for St John’s City West, recently honoured two outstanding citizens for their admirable contribution to a betterment here in Antigua and Barbuda. The late Nurse Cynthia ‘Love’ Byers was recognised for “Exceptional dedication in the field of nursing,” while Elaine Samuel was honoured as the “Vocal Activist of the Year 2022”. Accepting the award on behalf of his mother, Elaine Samuel, was Trevor Henry (l). Larry Frederick (r) accepted the honour on behalf of his late mother, Nurse Byers. We join in saluting the honourees. (Photo contributed)