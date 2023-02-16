Ex-cop accused of murdering woman and staging scene as suicide gets new trial date

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A former police constable who is accused of murdering a woman and arranging the scene to look like a suicide will stand trial on July 3.

Kasroy Simon is said to have killed Nicoma McFarlene on February 7 2019, at her Freemans Village home.

Some weeks later, after being detained for questioning at Langford’s Police Station, Simon was charged with the offence after an autopsy revealed McFarlene had been strangled, and had not committed suicide as the death scene was reportedly staged to portray.

McFarlene, a Jamaican national, arrived in Antigua in October 2018 to assist her mother Patricia Kenyon, who was preparing for major surgery set for February 27 2019.

But at around 6.20pm on February 7, Kenyon returned from work and found her daughter with her left wrist slit in two places, and an empty Clorox bottle on the dining table nearby, along with a razor.

The 25-year-old was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

The accused is said to have known McFarlene prior to her coming to Antigua, and the two were reportedly close friends until he allegedly refused to accept her rejection of his desire to take their relationship further.

