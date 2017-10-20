Ex-cons deported from the U.S.

Three middle=aged Antiguan and Barbudan ex-convicts were deported from the United States after serving their time.

According to police sources, the men arrived Wednesday evening and were whisked straight from the airport to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in St. John’s.

Sources told OBSERVER media the men served time for separate crimes which were committed in the U.S.

Two of them are in their 50s and the third is in his 60s. They were all living in the U.S. for a long time before their crimes. Lawmen have not said anything officially neither have they released the men’s names and photographs.

One of the men was jailed for cocaine possession; another for marijuana possession and the third for assault, one source said.

Another police source explained that after the men are processed at CID, they will be released to their families.