Ex-cons deported from the U.S.

October 20, 2017 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

Source: winnfm.com

Three middle=aged Antiguan and Barbudan ex-convicts were deported from the United States after serving their time.

According to police sources, the men arrived Wednesday evening and were whisked straight from the airport to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in St. John’s.

Sources told OBSERVER media the men served time for separate crimes which were committed in the U.S.

Two of them are in their 50s and the third is in his 60s. They were all living in the U.S. for a long time before their crimes. Lawmen have not said anything officially neither have they released the men’s names and photographs.
One of the men was jailed for cocaine possession; another for marijuana possession and the third for assault, one source said.

Another police source explained that after the men are processed at CID, they will be released to their families.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.