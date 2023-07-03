‘Everyone was crying’: Restaurant team ‘heartbroken’ by burglary

- Advertisement -

Restaurant owner Avella Fox

Bosses of a popular Valley Road restaurant who battled valiantly through the Covid pandemic have been left counting the cost after burglars made off with their equipment.

The Fox House which opened almost three years ago was rocked by assailants who broke into the premises on Saturday night.

Owner of the farm-to-table restaurant Avella Fox says five large refrigerators, plus other equipment and food items were stolen, with estimated losses topping EC$32,000.

Fox told Observer she was alerted to the incident by a staff member who arrived early Sunday morning to begin preparations for the day.

“He called me and said something is wrong, the fridge and them is missing. I felt this heaviness in my stomach,” she explained.

Fox said the remaining employees also came to the restaurant after hearing the news.

“Everyone was crying,” she said. “Not only am I affected, my entire team is affected by this violation. All my staff, even the ones who weren’t scheduled to work [on Sunday] came and they are heartbroken to see their workplace like this.

“It feels like someone broke into our home.”

The restaurant had been due to open at 10am Sunday. Fox said instead of preparing to welcome guests who had made reservations she spent much of the day cancelling bookings.

She continued that she had reassured the staff the eatery would resume business as soon as possible.

“I told them, none of us were hurt and we will come back. We were shaken but we will come back,” she vowed.

Fox also speculated that the attack seemed less like an acquisition offence and more like a concerted effort to put the restaurant out of business.

“Things that could have been taken and were easy to take they did not take,” she explained. “The effort that was put into taking these things, it just makes me feel like it was more than a robbery.”

The restaurant boss said the venue opened at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and it took a lot of ingenuity to keep the doors open and staff employed.

She added that the place will remain closed for the next few days and will hopefully reopen on Thursday.

Police have been approached for comment.