‘Every hour matters’: Devastated friends of critically injured AUA students plead for swift airlift 

By Gemma Handy

Preparations are underway to fly two medical students critically injured in a road accident at the weekend overseas for specialist medical treatment.

Priyanjana Das, 19, and Kenneth Mathew, 21, were struck by a car as they attempted to cross Friars Hill Road shortly after 2am on Sunday. The driver is said to have fled the scene before later handing himself in to police.

Both Das and Matthew attend the American University of Antigua (AUA) – Mathew as a first semester medical student, while Das is enrolled in the institution’s undergraduate school.

The pair remained in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) up to news time last night. Mathew apparently suffered a brain injury and is still heavily sedated and breathing through a ventilator.

Das underwent emergency surgery to amputate her right arm. She has since been taken off a ventilator and is now breathing unassisted.

No charges have yet been laid against the motorist implicated in the accident but police told Observer last night he would likely be charged today. Head of the Police Traffic Department, Rodney Ellis, previously said charges would include leaving the scene of an accident, with the possibility of more serious ones to follow.

Das’ father was due to arrive in Antigua from Doha, Qatar, last night to sort logistics to fly his daughter to Miami.

Meanwhile, Mathew’s devastated friends have made desperate pleas for him to be airlifted out of the country swiftly.

“Kenneth Mathew’s father was ready to fly him out to Miami as soon as possible due to the sensitivity of his brain injury,” one told Observer yesterday. “He was ready for anything to save his dear son’s life and fly him out. Neurosurgeons in Miami have been contacted and are waiting to save the boy.”

The friend claims officials on the ground are not acting quickly enough.

“Every hour matters to save his life. This call has been needed since his admission to the hospital. Please save Kenneth Mathew’s life before it’s too late,” he said.

Mathew and Das had been attending an AUA party at Stratos Lounge and Bar when Das began to feel unwell and was escorted outside by friends to get fresh air.

As non-drinkers, both were said to have been sober when the accident occurred in the vicinity of Billy’s Food Mart.

The friend, who asked to remain anonymous, described Mathew, from Dubai, as “loving, giving and charismatic”.

“He comes from a loving family of good Christians,” he continued. “It just hurts so much to see two young people get hit by a car and have their lives ruined like that. You can only imagine the speed the car must have been going,” he added.