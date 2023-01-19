Everton Cornelius: Athletics Association Boss Believes Qualifying Standards Are Competitive

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) and former national athlete, Everton Cornelius, is rejecting claims that qualifying standards approved by the local administration are excessively high and, at times, an impossible reach for athletes.

Speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Cornelius said the process is an inclusive one which allows coaches and others to voice their opinion on recommended standards.

“All of the coaches, they have a right to object or make a case to any area of the standards that they think might be high, if they want to put it that way, and we can sit and have a discussion.

“We can give them the reason as to why we set the standards the way we did for this year because what we had was there for probably the last five years but the standards we’ve set this year is anywhere far from what we had; some went up and some came down,” he said.

The standards, which are used to qualify athletes for those games falling outside the remit of World Athletics like Carifta, Pan Am Juniors, Commonwealth Games and NACAC Under-18, were slightly relaxed by the association for the period spanning 2003 to 2005.

For example, the old qualifying standards were 10.50 seconds in the under-20 boys, 11.60 in the under-20 girls, 10.80 in the under-17 boys and 11.80 in the under-17 girls. Those standards have since been adjusted to 10.60 in the under-20 boys, 11.70 in the under-20 girls, 10.85 in the under-17 boys and 11.90 in the under-17 girls.

Cornelius said the standards were chosen to ensure that the best possible athletes are selected for the targeted meet.

“When you get to a meet and you realise that because your standard is so low and you get there and the first round of the event you’re sitting in the stands and you’re running the 100 in heat one and you’re not advancing, in the 200 you’re not advancing, in the 400 you’re not advancing, so to me it’s just wasting time as far as I am concerned. I am saying that we set a standard so we can compete,” he said.

The adjusting of local standards comes on the heels of new standards set by World Athletics for pending major meets like the Olympics and World Championships that would see male athletes having to achieve 10.00 seconds and women having to clock 11.08 seconds in order to qualify.

Cornelius said the standards are in keeping with the average times witnessed on a consistent basis at the international level.

“You have to look at what people are running in the world and I know that’s where they are focusing. They are looking at if you have the top 20 athletes in the world anything from 10 flat to under 10 seconds and we’re concentrating on the fact that the standard is 10 flat but that’s not it.

“What you should look at is the number of athletes in that event. The top 50 athletes in the world will be selected based on who made the standard, so if 15 people make the standard you have 35 more athletes you need to make up the 50,” the athletics boss said.

For the 200 meters, the boys’ under-20 qualifying standard has moved from 21.30 to 21.50 while the girls’ equivalent has moved from 23.90 to 24.00. In the boys’ under-17 category, the standard moved from 21.70 to 21.85 while the girls’ equivalent has moved from 24.20 to 24.40.

The standards are recommended by a committee consisting of former national sprinters Heather Samuel Daley and Sonia Williams, former athletes Jamille Nelson, Kesswin Anthony and coach/former athlete Ted Daley. Those standards are then ratified by the athletics association.