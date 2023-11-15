Esquire Henry participates in Paris youth forum centred on climate change

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s Focal Point for the United Nations Youth Advisory Group for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Esquire Henry, has wrapped up his visit in Paris, France. He participated in the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum from 13 to 15 November 2023, during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference. The event took place at the Organization’s Headquarters in Paris.

Henry, also a National and CARICOM Youth Ambassador, was among the group of approximately twenty (20) Caribbean youth who attended the Paris gathering.

The UNESCO Youth Forum has been organized every two years since 1999 and is an integral part of the General Conference, enabling youth to submit their recommendations and solutions to UNESCO Member States.

The 13th Forum edition, which united young people from all over the world, centered around the social impact of climate change and the need to achieve an equitable climate transition.

Henry was happy that the focus was on climate change. “There needs to be more talk and action on climate change, which is not just an environmental matter,” he said.

The youth ambassador added that climate change is “a long-term issue that has serious health and economic implications for everyone. When we take climate change seriously, we can help find effective and sustainable solutions. Young people must be part of the dialogue and decision-making if any real change is to be achieved.”

UNESCO asserted, “The Forum serves as a testament to the vital role youth play in combating climate change…This is more than a gathering; it is a call to action, intended to lead to immediate action but also to resonate long after the discussions end, and the pages turn.”The 13th UNESCO Youth Forum was a timely and unique occasion to identify solutions and responses intended to stimulate hope, unity, and collective action among youth. According to UNESCO, the forum touched upon core international mechanisms such as the Paris Agreement which aspires to limit global warming and safeguard the planet for future generations.