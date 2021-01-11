Escapee hit with extra charges

Spread the love













Additional charges have been laid against Carson Matthew Jr after he escaped police custody on Friday and was recaptured on Saturday.

The 24-year-old of Fort Road is now charged for allegedly breaking into a woman’s Villa home on New Year’s Day with the intent to commit a felony.

He is also accused of robbing a male Gambles resident of $75 on Hilda Davis Drive, and attempting to break into a home on Bishopsgate Street. Both incidents reportedly occurred on Christmas Eve.

Matthew was further charged with escaping lawful custody on January 8. He was previously charged for allegedly breaking into a house on upper St George’s Street on December 30, and stealing a mobile phone, money and jewellery.

He is expected to appear before court this week. Police launched an internal investigation into the escape.

Got a news story for us?