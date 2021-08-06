Escaped prisoner surrenders to police, prison security tightened

By Latrishka Thomas

The manhunt for Golden Grove resident, Asquith Greene, was called off yesterday when he surrendered to the police.

Greene, who escaped from Her Majesty’s Prison’s quarantine facility on August 1, turned himself in at the Gray’s Farm Police Station around 10.30am yesterday in the company of his mother, Nicole Greenaway of Cooks New Extension.

Acting Superintendent of Prisons, Jermaine Anthony, told Observer that officials have already ramped up their efforts to prevent similar prison breaks.

“Changes to our security protocols have already been put in place to ensure that there is no reoccurrence of such an escape,” he said, but added that he could not divulge the measures for safety reasons.

However, Anthony reassured the public, that “the prison administration is actively working at all times to ensure they maintain custody of the inmates and the safety of the general public”.

Greene was remanded to the prison last Friday for allegedly breaking into a store on lower All Saints Road, and was subsequently taken to the Covid-19 quarantine facility at Crabb’s Peninsula.

Less than 48 hours later, he allegedly ran off when the inmates were released from their cells for breakfast, scaled the perimeter fence and fled into the bushes.

Twenty-two-year-old Greene and his 23-year-old girlfriend Kenisha Fenton appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke on Friday, July 30, accused of breaking and entering into D’ Nicole Beauty Centre on July 27. The duo was also charged with breaking the 11pm to 5am curfew.

They both pleaded guilty to breaking into the store but said that they did not violate the curfew restriction.

They will therefore stand trial on September 9 for the latter charge.

The Golden Grove couple were in tears after Magistrate Clarke remanded Greene, who is a repeat offender, to Her Majesty’s Prison, but granted bail to the female.

Magistrate Clarke set the bail for the pregnant woman at $5,000 with a $500 cash component.

She was ordered to report to the Gray’s Farm Police Station twice per week, surrender all her travel documents, and provide two Antiguan sureties.

Fenton was also told not to interfere with the complainant or any potential witness.