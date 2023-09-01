Escaped prisoner back behind bars

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]





A prisoner who escaped from His Majesty’s Prison on Wednesday night was recaptured yesterday afternoon.

Superintendent of Prisons Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather provided insight into the incident, stating that the escapee, Josh Joyce, had been remanded for allegedly receiving stolen goods.

“He was in a minimum security area based upon, one, the alleged matter that he was being charged with and, secondly, his behaviour indicated that he has some mental issues and he could not have been placed with the rest of the prisoners because it causes an issue,” Colonel Pennyfeather said.

Containers used in the prison to house some inmates

The circumstances surrounding the escape are under investigation, and Colonel Pennyfeather explained, “I suppose upon the security issues that were there he was able to navigate his way out of the prison.”

Joyce was being housed in a container which the prison boss said is typically used for inmates who pose a low risk.

While these containers are not described as “breakout-proof,” he said that they try as much as possible to make them more secure.

“We have 40 inmates in these containers housed at different sections, and we haven’t had a problem since, except, of course, with the juveniles that we have here,” he explained.

Regarding the treatment and management of mentally ill inmates, Colonel Pennyfeather emphasised the need for segregation.

“Mentally ill inmates are kept separate and apart, especially those who are violent, and their medication is passed to our medical team here, and that is facilitated from our officers to the inmates,” he said, adding that this approach is crucial to prevent altercations and ensure the safety of all inmates.

“Efforts are being made to reinforce the containers to minimise and mitigate people breaking out of them,” Colonel Pennyfeather assured.

Escape route in container reportedly used by Josh Joyce