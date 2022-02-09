Escaped prison inmate ‘could be en route to Dominica’  

The public is urged to be on the lookout for a prison inmate who escaped while working on the institution’s farm at Diamonds Estate.

Shanell Thomas, 34, is serving time for a number of serious offences – including kidnap, attempted robbery and theft – and is scheduled for release in November 2026.

Last night Observer was told by insiders that the Dominican national could be preparing to board a boat to the nature isle. Fishers and sailors are being urged to be vigilant.

According to information from the country’s lone correctional facility, Thomas escaped at around 12 noon yesterday.

Thomas is said to be of medium build, approximately 190 lbs, 5 feet 7 inches tall and fair in complexion.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to contact the nearest police station or the prison immediately.

Prison bosses are advising Thomas to turn himself in to the nearest police station. How he was able to escape from the farm is currently unclear, sources told Observer.