Eric Burton charged with murder

- Advertisement -

The police have charged 59-year-old Eric Burton of Villa for murder. He is accused of killing 22-year-old Jamal Ryner of Yorks.

The alleged incident reportedly took place on Rowan Henry Street around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, 13 February.

The young man was reportedly stabbed in the chest during an altercation who is now reported to be Eric Burton of Villa.

Despite efforts to save him, Ryner was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after 10 pm.

He is expected before the court sometime next week.