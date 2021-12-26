Environmentalist demands accountability from the government

A member of a leading environment awareness group is advocating for a greater level of accountability from the government as it relates to agreements that are signed between local and international agencies.

Executive Director of the Environmental Awareness Group Arica Hill says she is hoping for a day when signed commitments are upheld.

She mentioned the Escazú Agreement, which gives citizens greater access to information on environmental issues, as one which is not being upheld.

The governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Nicaragua, and Panama ratified the agreement in March, 2020.