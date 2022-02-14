27 C
St John's
Monday, 14 February, 2022
Environmental initiative to encourage responsible solid waste disposal

(L-R) Joanne Newell, Board Director, RCS (Antigua-Barbuda) Lindsy Thompson, British Resident Commissioner, H.E. Lady Williams, President, RCS (Antigua-Barbuda) Patrice Skerritt, Board Director, RCS (Antigua-Barbuda) John Duffy, Board Director, RCS (Antigua-Barbuda)

The Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) of Antigua and Barbuda, in partnership with the Halo Foundation, has procured 17 wheeled garbage bins to be made available for use by patrons of large events. The bins were financed by the British High Commission in Antigua and Barbuda. 
          President of the RCS Antigua and Barbuda, Her Excellency Lady Williams, said: “We are extremely appreciative of this gesture. The government of the United Kingdom, through its British Commission based here, is always willing to assist in addressing environmental challenges. This donation will allow us to make extra bins available (at no cost) to any organisation staging an event that would require additional receptacles for garbage disposal.” 
             Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Ms Lindsy Thompson, said “we’re delighted to support the RCS and Halo Foundation with this excellent initiative to help keep Antigua and Barbuda beautiful.  This is one of a number of projects funded by the British High Commission supporting Antigua and Barbuda in our shared environment objectives.”

