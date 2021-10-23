Entrepreneur continues give back initiative for Breast cancer survivors

By Carlena Knight

For the second consecutive year, beauty salon and spa, The Glam Lounge Antigua, will offer three breast cancer survivors the opportunity to get a full makeover and an outfit.

The initiative, dubbed the “Pink Ribbon Make Over” is a collaboration between the Glam Lounge Antigua — which is owned and operated by former Observer media worker turned makeup stylist and skin care specialist, Daveile Payne-Abbott, and clothing boutique, House of Pink — was launched in October 2020 to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is observed in October.

“Cancer changes your life. It changes who you are and how you feel. The goal of this platform is to give these women a safe outlet to tell their story while looking and feeling good. We want them to feel alive and beautiful again,” Payne-Abbott explained.

“The three survivors are selected at random from nominations made solely by the public get a makeover to include haircare, nail care and makeup along with a complimentary wardrobe piece from House of Pink,” she added.

The campaign is also in memory of Jennet Sebastian, who lost her three-year battle with breast cancer in 2017. She was the mother of Kimberly ‘Kiki’ Sebastian, one the hairstylists at the beauty salon.

Persons who are breast cancer survivors or who may know of anyone who would have survived the illness can contact Daveile Payne-Abbott at 771-4229. They can also send a message to their Facebook and Instagram pages, @theglamloungeantigua.

“They must name the person, give a contact and state whether they are currently battling or a survivor,” Payne said.

The makeovers end on October 31st.