English Harbour, Wings and Celtics win in FA’s Second Division

By Neto Baptiste

Former Premier Division champions, English Harbour FC, emerged comfortable 4-1 winners over Earthquake FC when they met in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division competition on Wednesday.

Playing at Fort Road, the home team drew first blood when veteran Arnold “Keegan” James struck in the 21st minute to put Earthquake ahead and carry them into the interval as one-nil leaders.

The momentum however switched gears in the second half and English Harbour had goals from four different scorers to secure all three points from the contest.

Joshua Samuel scored the equaliser in minute 50 before Nigel Graham put them ahead 10 minutes later. Joel Hernandez stretched English Harbour’s lead to 3-1 in the 81st minute before Wayne Phillip sealed the deal from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

There was victory as well for CPTSA Wings as they edged Westham FC 4-3 at the PMS playing field.

Kadeem Campbell led the charge for Wings with a double, netting in minutes 62 and 68, while there were single conversions from Peter Jacobs in minute 58 and Reyon Henry in minute 60. For Westham, Vaughn Roberts scored twice with goals in the third and 74th (penalty) while Damian Azille scored in the second minute.

At Glanvilles, Celtics FC had the better of the home team Glanvilles FC by a 2-1 margin. Redge Peters scored both goals for Celtics with goals in minutes 3 and 5. Glanvilles’ Vaskie Isaac scored an own-goal after he inadvertently put the ball into the back of his own net in minute 53.

In the other match contested Wednesday, Master Ballers FC and Soccer Academy played to a 1-1 draw. Imani Joyce put Soccer Academy ahead in the fifth minutes before Peter Bellafanti drew Master Ballers level two minutes later.

Soccer Academy’s Micah Peters was red-carded in the 80th minute for using offensive, insulting and abusive language and gestures.