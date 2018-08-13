England v India: Hosts win second Test by innings and 159 runs

New Story

England completed a crushing innings and 159-run victory over India at Lord’s to take a 2-0 series lead.

James Anderson took 4-23 to finish with nine wickets in the match and Stuart Broad shone with 4-44 as India were bowled out for 130.

The hosts had declared on 396-7, with Chris Woakes finishing on 137 not out, before Anderson reduced India to 17-2.

Rain delayed play twice but India lost wickets regularly and Woakes took the final scalp to secure an emphatic win.

England enjoyed the better of the bowling conditions in the match but India produced two poor batting performances.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya’s 55-run partnership for the seventh wicket was India’s only real stand of the innings and the tourists never looked comfortable under grey skies at Lord’s.

Only once has a team come back to overturn a 2-0 deficit to win a Test series – and that was an Australia side that contained Donald Bradman in the 1936-37 Ashes.

The third Test of the five-match series begins at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Concern for India

Almost nothing went right for India in this Test.

They lost the toss and were dismissed for 107 after being inserted in the first innings in conditions made for swing bowling, before England batted in the best weather of the match.

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

After the competitiveness of Edgbaston this was a let-down for India, with their batsmen unable to resist England’s bowlers, and the decision to play wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav over seamer Umesh Yadav not working out.

There are also concerns for India over the fitness of captain Virat Kohli, who received treatment on the field for a sore back after missing much of the morning session.

Questions still remain over England’s top order – they were struggling at 89-4 on Saturday – but Woakes’ all-round performance is a promising sign for the hosts.

They will also take confidence from effectively winning the Test in two days of play, after the first day was washed out and two of the final three days were interrupted by rain.

Anderson shines in gloom

Anderson leaves Lord’s having taken the most wickets against India in Tests, with 99 wickets in 24 matches.

He found movement straight away, taking his 100th wicket at Lord’s with an angled delivery that took the inside edge of Murali Vijay’s bat to leave India 0-1.

KL Rahul was undone in similar fashion, pinned on the crease by Anderson, before Broad’s afternoon spell disrupted the middle order to leave them 61-6.

Anderson returned in the evening with light rain falling, and bowled Kuldeep for a duck before trapping Mohammad Shami lbw to put England on the brink.

He now has 553 Test wickets and is just 10 behind Australian Glenn McGrath’s record for the most wickets taken by a seamer in Test cricket. (BBC Sport)