Enfeebled Blackhawks Confident As Teams Ready For Crucial Semifinals

By Neto Baptiste

Even without the likes of West Indies players Rahkeem Cornwall and Hayden Walsh Jr along with Leeward Islands players Kofi James and Karima Gore in their line-up, defending champions in the cricket association’s Super 40 Cup, the Liberta Blackhawks, are still favourites ahead of this Saturday’s semifinal clash against Bethesda Golden Eagles.

Cornwall, Walsh Jr and James have all left to take up duties with their respective franchises in the CPL while Gore is currently playing in the US Minor League.

Player/coach of the Liberta team and former Leeward Islands all-rounder, Wilden “Polo” Cornwall, said the squad is still a balanced one.

“We still have some experience heads there and with those experience heads around and the youngsters we pretty must stand safe in that regard. My role will be a little bit different than when the other guys were here and chances I would have taken when they were here I can’t do it but I would still come at the top of the order though,” he said.

Former West Indies player and a stalwart within the Bethesda set-up, Anthony “Iroots” Martin, however believes that his team can get the job done against the unbeaten Liberta men.

He said that having played and lost to Liberta just a few weeks ago, provided them with an opportunity to see what they will be up against in the semis.

“We tried a few things as well in that last game against Liberta so we were just trying to push and pull certain things just to check and see what we could do and what we can’t do against Liberta and to know that we are coming up against the same Liberta again is very good as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, coach of the Pigotts Crushers Ajani Frederick, is preparing for what he anticipates will be a fully ready and experienced Empire Nation in their semifinal clash.

“It’s always difficult to play against Empire whether they are at him or away Empire is a well-oiled team and I think they have some quality players who have played regionally and have the experience of having played at a higher level. One example is Justin Athanaze who would have played for the Leeward Islands senior team so he has the experience and the knowhow to do it and he has been doing it for a period of time so he is a key factor and Jauri Edwards also,” he said.

Captain of the Empire Nation team, Kenrick Scott, said his players are looking forwards to playing in a fourth straight final this year.

“We are a championship team, we know how to win and winning tournaments is the main goal in our team so to get to a next final in the year would be a good thing for us. We’ve played three tournaments so far and won two of them. We are disappointed we didn’t cross the line for the two day tournament but to end the season with three trophies at the end of the year is very important,” the player said.

Blackhawks and Eagles will clash in Liberta while Crushers will host Nation. Both matches will start at 11am.

