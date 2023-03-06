Empowering women in law enforcement as female police officers hold one-day retreat

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

“I am of the view that there are no limits for female police officers as they strive to pursue their professional careers in policing.” That was the view of Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney as he gave opening remarks at a one-day retreat for female police officers.

The retreat which took place on Saturday at the American University of Antigua (AUA) was held under the theme, “Empowering Women in Law Enforcement.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony was Reverend Denise Smith-Lewis, Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney, Deputy Commissioner of Police Albert Wade and Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Public Safety and Labour, Stacey Gregg-Paige.

More than 100 policewomen attended the seminar where Commissioner Rodney noted that this was a “golden opportunity” for the attendees to develop themselves.

“I challenge you not to limit yourselves, and with that devotional talk that you received from Reverend Denise Smith-Lewis, and the historical perspective from Deputy Commissioner of Police Albert Wade, you are well on your way to grasping a lot today, and be transferred from darkness to light,” Police Commissioner Rodney said.

“Do not allow yourselves or anyone to distract you with the negatives of life, there will be distractors, but I ask you: don’t be distracted, be focused,” he continued, adding that he hoped to make the retreat an annual event.

Meanwhile, Reverend Denise Smith-Lewis, in her remarks, spoke about the need for the officers to display their talents by removing themselves from the “smallest of their emotions.”

“I am saying that you have talents, gifts and abilities to display in our nation, to build our national life and our community [but] for this to happen though, we have to escape the smallest of our thoughts,” she said.

The Reverend sought to elaborate on this point through the box which she said illustrated the “forces of darkness.”

Moving on, Deputy Commissioner of Police Albert Wade spoke to the attendees about “The story of women in the police force that is both impressive and heroic, but it is a story that, like in many other male-dominated workplaces, more is to be written, and more is there to be achieved.

“Your story—the story of women in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda—begins with Maple Southwell-Walter, Joycelyn Benta-Richards, Heather Francis…these women paved the way for you, and it is hard for us to imagine how difficult it must have been for those early women to rise in the ranks when we know the challenges continue today after more than six decades of work,”

According to the Deputy Commissioner, Maple Southwell-Walter was the first female promoted to Inspector, Joycelyn Benta-Richards was the first female to become a gazetted officer and acted as Assistant Commissioner, Heather Francis served as a Superintendent managing the accounts department of the police force.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary Gregg-Paige highlighted the value of female leadership in organisations.

“You have proven and continue to prove that the inclusion of women brings about perspectives that were once overlooked. You represent the voice that says women can,” she said.

She added: “Women leadership…promotes inclusivity, diversity, understanding, depth and perseverance, the fact that women tend to do more to achieve brings about an added value to the qualitative package that is generated when more women get involved in an organisation.”

The presentations that were held on Saturday included ‘Women and Mental Health’ with Tia Philip, ‘Financial Wellness’ with Megan Samuels-Fields, ‘Self-development for Professional Advancement’ with Senator Kiz Johnson, and ‘Reaching your Potential in a Male-dominated Organisation’ with E Ann Henry.