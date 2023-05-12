Employers discuss the future of HR in a shifting world

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

How does the Caribbean workplace and human resources evolve to keep up with a changing global society?

The Caribbean Society of Human Resource Professionals (CSHRP) is holding its third iteration of the LOUD23 conference in Antigua which started on Wednesday.

The three-day conference was attended by employers and human resource professionals from across the region and internationally.

One of the sessions was a panel discussion on ‘diversity, equality and inclusion in the Caribbean context’, which CSHRP President Rochelle James discussed with Observer media.

“One of the key takeaways that we want to endorse is that our approach to diversity and inclusion has to be culturally sensitive, and has to be more responsive but not reactive.

“As a professional and a business owner, you have to test the temperature of the market and the country that you are in,” she explained.

“For example, Trinidad and Tobago is a multicultural society with persons from many backgrounds and religions, so the policies that HR professionals have in place are mindful and cognisant of that,” James said, noting that while Antigua may not have a similar multicultural environment, it was vital for HR professionals to remain aware of change.

Photos from day two of the Caribbean Society of Human Resource Professionals LOUD23 conference (Photos by Robert A Emmanuel)

The conference will end with the signing of an MOU between CSHRP, the Human Resource Management Association of Trinidad and Tobago (HRMATT), and the Human Resource Professionals of Antigua and Barbuda (HRPAB), to further collaborate on developing statistical data on employment in the region.

This was a key talking point between the presidents of all three associations.

HRPAB President Laurie Louard noted that, “While there are international best practices, there are some idiosyncrasies and things that are particular as a region, even in each country…there are things culturally, things that we accept as a people in Antigua and Barbuda that may not be accepted in other territories and vice versa.”

HRMATT President Cavelle Joseph St Omer explained that this was why it was important for Caribbean stories to be told by Caribbean people and business leaders.

“For some reason, there is a lack of trust in the region, and a number of employers are unwilling to share their data, and it takes us in HR to shape the narrative and to build that trust,” the HRMATT President said.

Joseph St Omer continued, “You find a number of companies in the region fear sharing data…if we were willing to [free the data], you would see the standards rise, and it would be to the benefit of every citizen if we understand what each other is doing and help raise the standard in our respective industries.”

CSHRP James said, “CSHRP is trying to create this collaboration through knowledge sharing and support country by country, and that is at the core of what we are trying to do.

“The MOU signing today with HRMATT and HRPAB is to solidify that; that means that whatever HRPAB and HRMATT is doing, it is our responsibility to share the news and to co-promote each other.”

One topic during the first day of the conference was ‘Employee/Employer Data Privacy Rights and Freedoms’, which James explained was vital to today’s society.

“That presentation was by Daryl Palmer and what he looked at was not just ILO [International Labour Organisation] standards, but UN conventions that deal with data protection and data privacy from the perspective of the employer/employee relationship, because most times, when people think about data protection, it is in the context of information that we get from customers and clients, but now because more countries are implementing data protection laws, the onus on the employer is greater in terms of what information are you collecting on your employees, how is it being stored, how is it being managed, and how is it being disposed of when it is no longer applicable?”

The conference continues today with topics such as ‘The Changing Rhythm of Leadership’, ‘Essential People Skills for the Post Covid-19 Leader’ and a keynote speech by Joan Underwood on the theme, ‘Our Tune is Dynamic’.

CSHRP was founded in 2019 on the platform of fostering relationships between HR professionals in the Caribbean, believing in the value of LOUD (Leadership, Opportunity, Unity and Diversity).