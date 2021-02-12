Empire’s cricket coach Ian Tittle defends decision for team to carry politician’s name

Coach of the Anderson Carty Empire Nation cricket team, Ian Tittle (left) helps to roll the pitch at the King George V Ground.

By Neto Baptiste

Coach of the Empire Nation cricket team and former national batsman, Ian Tittle, has defended a decision by the club to carry the name of politician Anderson Carty, who has reportedly supplied the body with a set of uniforms and some cricket gear.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Tittle said the matter was discussed with players and some members of the management team before the decision was reached.

“Over the years, the club has been struggling for sponsorship and Mr Carty spoke to us and decided he was going to sponsor the team the uniforms. I personally didn’t have any problems with it, the players don’t have any problems with it, so I don’t see anything at all wrong with it,” he said.

Carty has declared that he will contest the next general election as an independent candidate in the St John’s Rural West Constituency, which includes the Grays Green community from which the Empire Cricket Club hails.

The move has, however, seemingly not gone down well with some resident of the community and also in the diaspora, as heated debates have emerged regarding the perception that it creates regarding the neutrality of the club.

Tittle said that others have failed to come forward at time when the club needed the assistance.

“That doesn’t really trouble me. The problem that I have is that someone stepped up while the rest of them are there, but they are not helping. He [Carty] came and helped and as I’ve said, I don’t have any problem with that,” he said.

The Anderson Carty Empire Nation team is vying for one of four semifinal spots in the ongoing State Insurance Corporation Super 40 Competition and could seal their spot with a victory over Rising Sun Spartans on Saturday.